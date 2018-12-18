

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP has arrested a 17-year-old boy after threats were made over social media against students at a high school in Thompson, Man.

The Mounties said they received a report about the threats, which were directed towards students at R.D. Parker Collegiate, on Tuesday around 12:10 p.m.

Police responded immediately and found the suspect at his home. The teen, who is enrolled at the high school, remains in police custody and charges are pending.

The RCMP are not looking for any other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.