WINNIPEG -- RCMP in Flin Flon, Man. have arrested five people, including several teenagers, in connection with four armed robberies that occurred in the community between July 23 and Aug. 2.

RCMP said the first robbery happened July 23, after a 29-year-old man was found outside of his home. The man said he was assaulted, sprayed with bear spray, and had his bag stolen outside. He said two men had fled on foot. The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two days later, officers were called after a 22-year-old man was allegedly robbed by four suspects, including one carrying a machete. Two women, ages 16 and 20, along with a 23-year-old man, were arrested in the area after the victim provided clothing descriptions, while a fourth suspect was not located at the time.

RCMP also responded to reports of a 16-year-old male who was robbed and assaulted at a local high school on July 26. The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the male and female suspect fled the scene on foot.

The final robbery occurred on Aug. 2 at approximately 7:15 p.m. RCMP said a man with a shirt wrapped around his face entered a business on Green Street, allegedly threatened an employee with a machete and demanded cigarettes, before fleeing on foot.

RCMP arrested a 17-year-old male on Aug. 7, who they allege was involved in all four robberies. RCMP said no other suspects are outstanding, and five people are facing charges.

The 17-year-old is facing multiple charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon, weapons possession charges, resisting arrest, and 10 counts of failure to comply.

Roger Wesley Custer, 23, of Flin Flon has been charged with robbery and assault.

Haley Dumas, 20 of Denare Beach, Sask., was charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and two counts of failure to comply.

A 16-year-old female from Flin Flon is facing charges of robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

An 18-year-old male from Flin Flon is facing charges of robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

None of the charges against the accused have been tested in court.

The investigation continues.