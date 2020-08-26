WINNIPEG -- RCMP in The Pas arrested three teenagers, including a 13-year-old, after a man was shot in the face with a pellet gun on Tuesday.

Mounties said officers responded to the call at 8:26 p.m.

According to RCMP, an adult male was walking on Fischer Avenue when he was approached by three male youths asking for a cigarette. The man refused to hand over a cigarette and was allegedly shot by a 13-year-old approximately five times.

RCMP said the man sustained minor injuries.

The three youths fled the scene, running to the rear of The Pas Legion when the shooting victim caught up with them. RCMP arrived and arrested the three youths.

In addition to the 13-year-old, two 16-year-old males were arrested. A search of the suspects and the immediate area resulted in three pellet handguns and multiple CO2 cartridges.

RCMP said all three suspects were under the influence of alcohol.

The 13-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a release order.

Both 16-year-olds are facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.

All three were remanded in custody and were scheduled to appear in The Pas Provincial Court on Wednesday.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

RCMP continues to investigate.