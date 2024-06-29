Teens arrested following argument on Winnipeg Transit bus

Two teenagers were arrested by Winnipeg police early Saturday morning after an argument on a bus turned violent.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a mischief and weapon-related incident on Winnipeg Transit near Grassie and Lagimodiere boulevards.

According to police, a 19-year-old man and 16-year-old girl boarded the bus and got into a verbal dispute. Later, the pair got off the bus and the driver locked the doors.

The man asked to get back on the bus but was denied, so he pulled out a large knife and proceeded to damage multiple windows, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.

The 19-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000. He was released.

The 16-year-old girl was detained under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.

The City of Winnipeg has not said whether the incident will impact scheduling or routes.