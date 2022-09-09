Teens charged following random stabbings in North Kildonan

Two teenagers have been charged following separate, random stabbings in the city’s North Kildonan area.

On Wednesday at approximately 11:30 p.m., Winnipeg police were called to two reports of stabbings.

In the first incident, a 43-year-old man was approached by two suspects near Arby Park between Springfield Road and Roch Street. The suspects allegedly brandished a “sharp-edged weapon,” stabbed the victim without provocation, and stole his headphones. The victim taken to hospital in stable condition and later released.

The second incident took place in the 300 block of Springfield Road. Officers found a 32-year-old man with upper body injuries from a stabbing. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the victim was approached by two people who robbed him and stabbed him, running from the area before police arrived.

Officers were later able to arrest the suspects in the 200 block of Portage Avenue. Police said the suspects and victims in both incidents were not known to each other and both incidents appear to be random and unprovoked.

A 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, both from Winnipeg, have each been charged with two counts of robbery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm. They were both released on undertakings.