Teens facing charges following stabbing of 51-year-old man

Two teens are in police custody in connection with a robbery and stabbing involving a 51-year-old man.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it responded to the incident in the 300 block of Arlington Street Monday night just after 9:30 p.m. They say they were alerted to the incident by a passerby who saw a man being stabbed by several youths and ran away.

Officers say they arrived to find an injured 51-year-old man and began to administer emergency medical care, including the use of a chest seal.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

WPS say a pair of suspects were found nearby and put under arrest. A knife was also seized from one of the suspects.

Police believe the victim was walking in the area when he was confronted. In an attempt to rob him, police say he was stabbed and punched.

A 14-year-old boy from Winnipeg faces several offences, including robbery and assault with a weapon.

A 16-year-old boy from West St. Paul faces multiple charges as well, including robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.

They were detained into custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Members of the WPS major crimes unit continue to investigate.