Teens facing charges, victim identified in fatal stabbing at Millennium Library

Three teens are facing charges in the death of a man who was killed after an argument escalated to a stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.

The incident took place on Sunday, with police responding to the report of a stabbing at the library in downtown Winnipeg.

Officers with Winnipeg Police Service went to the scene and found a man in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Tyree Cayer, a 28-year-old Winnipeg man.

His death is the city’s 51st homicide of the year.

The homicide unit has been investigating the incident and alleges that the suspects and the victim were in an argument that escalated to an assault. Police allege that during this assault, one of the suspects stabbed Cayer.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Investigators identified and arrested three suspects. A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, who are both from Winnipeg, are facing the charge of manslaughter. A 14-year-old boy from Winnipeg is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

The homicide unit is continuing to investigate and expects to make further arrests.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

CAYER MOURNED BY COMMUNITY

Cayer is being remembered by members of the community.

“Tyree Cayer was an exceptional football player and a solid citizen in our school who was proud to be a Giant during his high school career a decade ago," Michael Babb, Cayer's Elmwood High School Principal said in a statement to CTV.

Babb and Cayer's former football coach head football coach with the Elmwood Giants, Nathan Falk, both say their thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and former teammates. Falk says he was an exceptional athlete.

"I believe he still holds the WHSFL Currie Division record for post points in a season," Falk said in a statement to CTV. "One of the memories of Tyree Cayer was his 80-yard touchdown run with no time left on the clock to win what I believe was Elmwood's first-ever football playoff game."