WINNIPEG -- A local community group is looking to help those experiencing homelessness by erecting two 20-foot teepees and a tent, giving Winnipeg’s vulnerable population somewhere warm to go.

On Tuesday, the group Anishiative, described as a youth leadership program on Facebook, set about putting up two teepees and a prospector tent next to Thunderbird House. The shelters are now called the Community Caring Camp.

Both teepees will have fires inside and the prospector tent will have a woodstove, where people can warm up and grab some refreshments.

“We as our own people need to take the bull by the horns and help our own people, that’s what it’s all about,” said E.J. Fontaine, who was helping put the shelters.

As well as a warm place to go, the group will be handing out cold weather clothing for those who need it. Fontaine said they are also looking for donations of firewood, lights, coffee and volunteer time. He said people are needed to help keep the fires going and ensuring visitors are safe.

“We want this to be a peaceful site, set up to be for people to be safe and warm during this cold snap," he said.

Safety protocols will be in effect with social distancing, mandatory masks and hand sanitizer on site.

The group hopes to keep the camp operational for the next couple of weeks.