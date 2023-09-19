Winnipeg

    • 'Tells a really awesome story': Ghost sign coming to life in Winnipeg

    The Milady Chocolate ghost sign in Winnipeg's Exchange District will see light applied to recreate the sign during Nuit Blanche 2023. (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) The Milady Chocolate ghost sign in Winnipeg's Exchange District will see light applied to recreate the sign during Nuit Blanche 2023. (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

    A project in Winnipeg’s Exchange District is shining a light on some faded parts of the city’s past.

    Light artist Craig Winslow and urban archaeologist Matt Cohen are recreating old advertisements that were painted on buildings in the neighbourhood, bringing them back to life with lights.

    “Winnipeg has one of the densest collections of ghost signs in North America,” Cohen said. “We have about 150 signs over 20 square blocks, and each one tells a really awesome story about the businesses and brands that located here about a century and a half ago in some cases."

    Cohen said the first Ghost Sign Illumination Project took place in 2017. A permanent light installation was created last year at King Street and Bannatyne Avenue.

    The ads are located at 165 McDermot Street. One is for household retailer Porter and Company, which built the building.

    The other ad is for Milady Chocolates, a later occupant of the building.

    “There's little details that we couldn't quite figure out, but we referenced archival imagery and old packaging for the Milady chocolates brand to try and inform what it is we're bringing to life," Winslow said.

    Seven projectors are used to create the ads, which will be unveiled this Saturday during Nuit Blanche.

    “I’m very excited for this one,” Winslow said. “It's huge. It's got great vantage points from many different locations. So I think this is going to be a really nice installation for Winnipeg, and hopefully, we can add some more on here.”

    The project is expected to be in place until 2030.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    • Man drowns trying to swim to boat in Saanich Inlet

      A man is dead after he drowned while trying to swim to his drifting boat in the Saanich Inlet on Monday evening. Two RCMP officers and several bystanders entered the water and swam out to the man in an attempt to rescue him.

    • Anti-LGBTQ rallies will be met with counter protests in Victoria, across Canada

      Protests and counter-protests for and against Canada's trans and LGBTQ community are being planned across Canada on Wednesday. British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, called the anti-LGBTQ marches "hate-fuelled" and said while peaceful demonstration protects democracy and generates debate, the human rights of the trans and LGBTQ community "is not up for debate."

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News