Temporary housing for 200 hydro workers has been set up in Lundar, Man., as they work to restore power.

“We got the call Sunday afternoon, 120 workers have shown up tonight, the rest should be here Wednesday,” said Grant Sigfusson of Sigfusson Northern.

Sigfusson Northern set up the 200-person camp on the grounds of the Lundar Community Centre, which has set up a kitchen to provide food for the workers.

Sigfusson is appreciative to have the crews working to restore power and sees a positive in a tough situation.

“I don’t want to say it’s good, but it helps out. There’s some businesses that lost out Thanksgiving weekend and now they’re getting some much needed help, buying supplies for the work force here,” he said,

Workers at the site told CTV News Winnipeg they’re working 16 hour shifts from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The emergency workers currently on site are from Winnipeg and Ontario.