WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Tenants offered accommodations and support after surprise mass eviction

    Share
    WINNIPEG -

    Some tenants of a Winnipeg apartment building who were suddenly evicted from their units this month have moved back in.

    Devony Hudson got her keys this morning and said she is starting over.

    Hudson and others in the three-storey building say they were surprised earlier this month when a new owner gave them hours to leave, citing a fire hazard.

    Hudson says she went for a walk and came back to find her belongings strewn on the front lawn.

    Marion Willis, who runs an outreach program, says some of the tenants had to resort to encampments or couch-surfing.

    Manitoba's residential tenancies branch issued orders to the landlord last week and has worked to get the residents back in their homes.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We failed,' says Secret Service director grilled on Trump assassination attempt

    Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that her agency failed in its mission to protect former President Donald Trump during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers of both major political parties demanding she resign over security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.

    Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt

    If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News