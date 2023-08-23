Tentative agreement reached in Manitoba liquor strike

The union representing Manitoba Liquor Mart employees has reached a tentative agreement with their employer that could end the ongoing strike.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) announced Wednesday it has reached a tentative agreement with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL).

“I commend the bargaining team and all our members for their commitment to standing up for a fair deal,” said MGEU President Kyle Ross in a statement. “Since this strike began, our members have stuck together for fairness. We look forward to discussing the agreement with members over the coming days.”

MBLL said in a news release the tentative agreement is a four-year contract with compounding general wage increases every year, retroactive to March 25, 2022.

Also included – pay scale adjustment, other targeted shift premiums and allowances, benefit enhancements and a one-time lump sum payment.

“This agreement was reached through hard work and complex negotiations, and we recognize that this intensive process has not been easy for anyone,” the crown corporation said in a news release Wednesday.

“We thank MGEU leadership and its bargaining committee as we all worked together through conciliation to address the issues and find a new, fair agreement for employees.”

The MGEU said it is encouraging members to accept the deal. Voting will take place between noon on Thursday and noon on Sunday, with results coming Sunday afternoon.

Picket lines at MBLL stores will come down until voting by members is finished, the union said.

MBLL employees have been on strike since July 19.