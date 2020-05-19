WINNIPEG -- With physical distancing measures in place, this year's Terry Fox run will take place online.

“One day. Your Way” 2020 marks 40 years since Terry Fox began his Marathon of Hope.

“It can be a run that hits close to home for anybody," said Amy Brown Co-Chair Terry Fox Run Winnipeg. "Everyone can relate and knows someone who has experienced cancer."

With the global pandemic, organizers said staying at a safe physical distance and keeping the community healthy is a top priority.

“Whether you want to have a dance-off in your living room, or a hula hoop in your back yard, or do the traditional walk-run or cycle. Sign up online and participate that way instead of the big gatherings that we usually have,” said Kim Walker, Co-Chair of Terry Fox Run Winnipeg.

“On the day of the run on September 20th, we are going to be encouraging people to take to social media. You’re moving somehow and being active to reflect a lot of what Terry Fox was all about. We want you to take that opportunity to share on social media. We are going to be encouraging our runners to be live online,” said Brown.

In an interview with CTV News, Walker said in years past the walk has brought together between 800 to 1,500 people. She said the Terry Fox Run has become a part of people’s lives that they look forward to.

“It was a family tradition. My mom got us involved since I was a little kid. I’ve been a part of it for 30 or more years," said Walker. "And for a lot of folks, it’s a meaningful way to give back or to remember a loved one that has past."

Brown told CTV News that last year they raised over $70,000 here in the city. Walker adds that the Winnipeg run site has hit over the $1 million mark already.

“People can do more online, they don’t need to worry about doing it for one day they can do it all year long if they want,” said Walker.

According to Allison Doan, Provincial Director of Terry Fox Run Manitoba, Adidas is partnering with the Terry Fox Foundation to mark the 40th year.

“Starting tomorrow, (May 20) Adidas will be releasing a 40th-anniversary edition of the Orion running shoe, which is the shoe Terry ran in originally that Adidias provided for him. They are also releasing a Terry Fox 40th anniversary design t-shirt,” said Doan.

She said all of the proceeds from the sales will go directly to the Terry Fox Foundation

“What is so beautiful and wonderful about this partnership is that Adidas worked directly with Terry Fox’s family to ensure its keeping with his vision,” said Doan.

She added the limited-edition merchandise will be available at 9 am central time and they expect it won’t last long.

You can register for the Terry Fox Run online.