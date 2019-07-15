

Winnipeg police said a suspect was arrested early Monday morning in connection with the weekend homicide of a Teulon, Man., man

Officers were called to the 600 block of Flora Avenue at around 5:25 p.m. Saturday, after an assault in a hallway of an apartment building was reported.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

On Saturday night, officers could be seen in the area of St Josaphat Selo-Villa, a retirement and assisted living facility that had been taped off along with a neighbouring building.

The man’s death is the 25th homicide in Winnipeg of 2019.

Police identified him as Christopher Helstrom, 27, of Teulon, Man.

They said the suspect arrested early Monday morning remains in custody but has not been charged.

The Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit is investigating and officers ask anyone with information that could help to call 204-986-6508 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.