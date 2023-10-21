The $10,000 reward offered to help bring Marcus McKay home
A new billboard near Mallard, Manitoba is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a 23-year-old missing persons cold case, part of a province-wide campaign aimed at helping to bring lost loved ones home.
Marcus McKay was only eight years old when he went missing near Bison Road in Mallard, Manitoba on July 15, 2000.
The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) is now launching an advertising campaign to try and help bring him home.
"We're going to try and have billboards across the province of Manitoba, to make sure that our citizens and their families are reunited," said Frances Chartrand, vice president of the federation's Northern Metis
Council.
Chartrand was in Mallard on the day McKay went missing, helping with the massive search effort. "We went out there, helped look, and the RCMP came down, the army came down, we had hundreds of volunteers that went walking through the bush to try and find out where he was," said Chartrand.
More than 23 years later, the MMF is launching a province-wide advertising campaign as part of their Pey Key Way Ta Hin/Bring Me Home program.
"This program was set up to bring the family members home that were missing or murdered, and so there was a $1,000,000 fund established," said Anita Campbell, spokeswoman for Infinity Women Secretariat, which works with Metis women throughout Manitoba.
Beginning in 2021, the program would offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
"So it's creating an awareness to help us help our families in our communities find their missing and murdered loved ones," said Campbell.
The MMF is also offering $10,000 for information that helps locate Jennifer Catcheway, who went missing on her 18th birthday on June 19, 2008. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Catcheway or McKay can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
McKay's family was on hand for an emotional Friday morning as his billboard was unveiled, very close to the spot where he actually disappeared.
Chartrand says the billboard is in a very visible location. "Right at that corner, as you drive into the community, you'll see the big picture, big billboard of Marcus," she said. "So maybe someone will remember something."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Federal leaders mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Federal leaders marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
DEVELOPING Day 16 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israel's PM warns Hezbollah over entering war
Israeli warplanes have struck targets across Gaza as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, even as aid deliveries have begun moving into the besieged Gaza Strip.
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
Regina
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Regina man's first feature film set to hit theatres across Saskatchewan
A Regina man’s first feature film is set to play in theatres across Saskatchewan.
-
Cyclist dies in collision with truck in Regina
A man has died following a collision between a cyclist and a truck in Regina on Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'I saw the trauma in their eyes': Sask. man trying to bring home wife and kids stranded in Gaza
A Prince Albert man is living his worst nightmare as his wife and four children, aged 3-12, are stranded in Gaza amid the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Regina man's first feature film set to hit theatres across Saskatchewan
A Regina man’s first feature film is set to play in theatres across Saskatchewan.
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in the north
For the second time in a month, rallies under the banner of 1 Million March 4 Children were organized in cities across the region and across the country calling for the elimination of what organizers call “the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum" while counter-protestors says the group is spreading anti-LGBTQ2S+ rhetoric and misinformation “under the guise of saving children.”
-
Vehicle on fire on Highway 11
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on Highway 11 near Ramore, Ont., east of Timmins.
Edmonton
-
Scheifele scores in OT as Jets ground Oilers 3-2
It has not been an easy start to the season, but the Winnipeg Jets are hoping the way they battled back on Saturday is a good sign of things to come.
-
'Dramatic decline': Calgary researcher says sea ice in Antarctica lowest since 1986
A Calgary researcher, who has spent the last eight months in Antarctica studying sea ice, says he has seen first-hand how big an effect climate change has had in the region.
-
Woman seriously hurt in Millwoods hit-and-run, police seeking suspect SUV
Edmonton police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Millwoods Friday evening.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada, Prime Minister to pause interest rate increases
For the second time in as many months, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the Bank of Canada to pause any further interest rate increases, saying millions of Canadians are 'struggling to make ends meet.'
-
Two adults injured, one in critical condition, following crash in Brampton
Two adults have been rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, following a serious crash in Brampton.
-
Suspect still outstanding following Yonge-Dundas Square stabbing
Police are still searching for a suspect in the aftermath of a stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Wastewater from ruptured sewer line contained, no longer flowing into Bow River
Wastewater is no longer flowing into the Bow River from a ruptured sewage line that took place Saturday, the Town of Cochrane announced in a Sunday morning update.
-
'Dramatic decline': Calgary researcher says sea ice in Antarctica lowest since 1986
A Calgary researcher, who has spent the last eight months in Antarctica studying sea ice, says he has seen first-hand how big an effect climate change has had in the region.
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
Montreal
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
-
'Through the roof': Shoppers in for a fright as Halloween candy costs soar
Counting down the days until Halloween, shoppers might be frightened by the cost of candy this year.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wet Sunday: Rainfall warning continues in Montreal
Grab the umbrella because the rainfall warning is still in effect for much of southern Quebec on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Critical injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Greely
Ottawa paramedics say two people were injured, one of them critically, in a serious crash on Bank Street in Greely late Saturday afternoon.
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Hwy. 417 bridge replacement proceeding on time for Tuesday reopening
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
-
CTV News Ottawa wins two local RTDNA Canada awards for coverage of Freedom Convoy, derecho
CTV News Ottawa has won two prestigious journalism awards for coverage of major news stories in 2022. The awards are among eight national news and six local news awards from RTDNA Canada that recognized CTV News.
Atlantic
-
How an award-winning Halifax professor nurtured a network of battery entrepreneurs
They call themselves the "Dahn lab" graduates, and they're powering an unlikely, Halifax-based research hub for batteries designed to replace fossil fuels.
-
'We’re not alone in this': Moncton’s Pride community marches for love and hope
Hundreds of members and allies of Moncton’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community marched down Main Street Saturday.
-
Police investigate shooting in Halifax that left 2 injured
Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating an alleged shooting on Gottingen Street in Halifax on Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Police investigation underway in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police have not said what officers are investigating but confirmed part of a nearby trail has been blocked off.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education returned Saturday with more than 100 people in the streets in downtown Kitchener and dozens in Guelph.
-
Kitchener fire leads to evacuation of three homes
A fire in Kitchener’s Laurentian Hills neighbourhood caused around $1 million in damage Friday night, but things could have been much worse if a neighbour hadn’t noticed the flames and sprang into action.
Vancouver
-
Court awards $1.8 million in West Vancouver real estate fraud case
A dispute between real estate development partners over a pair of planned luxury homes in West Vancouver's British Properties has resulted in more than $1.8 million in damages for civil fraud.
-
Pro- and anti-SOGI rallies held in B.C. and across the country
Dozens of police officers could be seen on street corners and in parks throughout the province on Saturday, as hundreds of people rallied for and against sexual orientation and gender identity education in B.C. schools.
-
Advocates want pedestrian safety prioritized following fatal crash in DTES
Advocates want pedestrian safety in the Downtown Eastside addressed after a car struck and killed a pedestrian this week.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead, suspect at large after stabbing at Port Alberni apartment building
One man is dead and another is wanted by police after a stabbing in Port Alberni Friday afternoon.
-
Nanaimo dad earns 'once in a lifetime' honour from Lego
In the beginning, Mike Sinclair was simply using Lego to bond with his boys. But building soon grew into a hobby, a passion and, eventually, a very special invitation.
-
Pro- and anti-SOGI rallies held in B.C. and across the country
Dozens of police officers could be seen on street corners and in parks throughout the province on Saturday, as hundreds of people rallied for and against sexual orientation and gender identity education in B.C. schools.