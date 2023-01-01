'The best party in the city of Winnipeg': How Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre is helping kids safely ring in the new year
Another New Year's tradition has returned to Winnipeg post-COVID.
Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre once again hosted its 24-hour New Year's Eve party for kids.
Executive Director Diane Redsky said she's very happy to be able to hold the event again, "We know that this time of year can be a very dangerous time for kids, it can be one of the busiest nights for police and child welfare," Redskytold CTV News on Saturday. "But not tonight for these 150 kids. They're safe, they're having a blast at the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre New Year's Eve Party."
Participants gathered at the centre at 363 McGregor Street to participate in a number of activities. Kids could climb a climbing wall, have their face painted, use a photo booth, and jump in a bouncy castle.
"Our goal is to create the best party for kids, lots of activities, so by the time they leave here tomorrow, they will be completely exhausted," said Redsky.
The children could also choose to participate in one of three evening outings. They could go swimming, roller skating, or take in the Manitoba Moose game.
Redsky said parents are very grateful for the party, "It's a really important opportunity to ensure that we are creating the best party in the city of Winnipeg for ringing in 2023!"
The party wrapped up at noon New Years Day.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What the data says about the cost of living in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Why some Canadians are switching to a plant-based diet in the new year
As the annual January food trend Veganuary begins, some advocates say plant-based foods are growing in popularity as Canadians are increasingly looking for options to incorporate greater variety into their diet.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for China a 'political move,' says expert
An expert says Canada's requirement of a negative COVID-19 test of travellers from China will not help in preventing new variants or the spread of the virus.
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
Air traffic outage in Philippines causes long flight delays
Nearly 300 domestic and international flights at the Manila airport in the Philippines were either delayed, cancelled or diverted Sunday, causing misery for over 65,000 passengers during the New Year holiday after a power outage hampered air traffic operations.
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45
Jeremiah Green, the founding drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse, has died just days after the band announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. He was 45.
Regina
-
Top 5 feel good stories of 2022 in Sask.
In a year filled with often-unpleasant news headlines, there were also some stories that emerged that added some much-needed positivity and inspiration.
-
Here are the top stories of 2022 from CTV Regina
Tragedy at a Sask. First Nation, a high profile amber alert, cattle killed by lightning and a discussion on provincial autonomy. These were just some of the stories from a high profile year for news in Saskatchewan.
-
NEW
NEW | Aura Lee MacPherson named CTV Regina's 2022 Citizen of the Year
Aura Lee MacPherson has been named CTV Regina’s Citizen of the Year for 2022.
Saskatoon
-
'I have no words': Destination wedding derailed by Sunwing cancellations
With bad weather and flight cancellations wreaking havoc across the country, one couple is left scrambling to make alternate plans for their upcoming destination wedding.
-
'He's starting from scratch': Colonsay community unites after house fire
Residents in Colonsay, Sask. are coming together to help a man who lost everything in a house fire on Friday.
-
It's a boy: Saskatoon welcomes first baby of the year
The first baby born in Saskatoon in 2023 is a boy.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. snowmobilers save a moose that fell through ice
Snowmobilers who were out sledding in an area between Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls, Ont., heard a moose fall through ice. The four men quickly got to work saving it.
-
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
-
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
Edmonton
-
'It's bittersweet': Ukrainian Free Store closes during move to new location
It's a new year, new location for the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers, which has closed temporarily while it prepares to move to a bigger space.
-
Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers
Credit Connor Hellebuyck for being able to stifle the offensive output of the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
-
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
Toronto
-
Toronto hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
A baby named Sanjith was born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in Toronto, making them one of the city’s first babies to be delivered in 2023.
-
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
-
Man seriously injured in shooting in Toronto's Greektown area
Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in Greektown.
Calgary
-
2 Alberta towns merge to create Diamond Valley
There's a new municipality in southern Alberta after a midnight merger transformed Turner Valley and Black Diamond into Diamond Valley.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ranchlands shooting
Homicide detectives are investigating after an early-morning shooting in Ranchlands left one dead and a second person seriously injured.
-
Investigation underway after Airdrie structure fire
Fire crews are on scene in Airdrie after a structure fire early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
10 of Quebec's biggest stories in 2022
2022 has come and gone. From politics to papal visits to (cancelled) pride parades, here's a list of 10 stories that dominated headlines in Montreal over the past year.
-
'We are lucky to live in a place like Quebec:' Legault gives New Year's message
"I would also like us to realize that we are lucky to live in a place like Quebec: a beautiful territory, a safe place, a people who are united and who help each other when it is difficult. That's Quebec and we should all be proud of that," the premier said.
-
Manager of Bordeaux jail suspended following unlawful detention, death of young man
A manager has been suspended from his duties at the Montreal jail where a 21-year-old man suffered fatal injuries during an intervention by guards last week.
Ottawa
-
The first babies of 2023 in Ottawa and the Outaouais
Ottawa's first baby of 2023 was born at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus at 12:06 a.m., while the first baby of the year in the Outaouais was born at 1:23 a.m. Sunday.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
-
Senators for sale and LRT rolls into Riverside South: Six stories to watch in Ottawa in 2023
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at six stories to watch in Ottawa in 2023.
Atlantic
-
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
-
Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island set to increase to $14.50 Sunday
The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island's minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.
-
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
Kitchener
-
‘Let’s make this New Years, a New Years without a single fatality’: OPP continue ride checks to crack down on impaired driving
With 2022 coming to a close, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted a video Saturday to reflect on the past year.
-
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
-
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
Vancouver
-
We will not be intimidated: A New Year's message from our newsroom
In the face of increased hostility towards the news media in 2022, CTV Vancouver's dogged reporters "dug into investigations and pursued answers with a renewed sense of purpose," writes news director Ethan Faber.
-
Vancouver airport to test wastewater on flights from China for COVID-19
As Canada brings in new COVID-19 restrictions for travellers arriving from China, a wastewater testing program for arriving flights is being expanded to Vancouver.
-
RCMP called to YVR for 'security incident' on Flair Airlines flight
It was a tense and frustrating several hours for passengers on board a Flair Airlines flight that landed at Vancouver International Airport Friday night, as the RCMP were called in to investigate a "possible threat" received on a cell phone.
Vancouver Island
-
As 2023 looms, new B.C. Premier David Eby lays out priorities for year ahead
In an extended interview with CTV News Vancouver Island, British Columbia’s 37th premier says he’s ready to tackle the challenges facing the province, starting with health care.
-
Man arrested after multiple women sprayed with 'unknown chemical liquid' in downtown Victoria
Police in Victoria have arrested a suspect after a series of assaults in the city's downtown core where women reported having "an unknown liquid sprayed or splashed on their legs."
-
B.C. woman captures incredible video of giant Pacific octopus
An astonishing video of what appears to be a giant Pacific octopus in the waters of British Columbia has garnered millions of views on social media.