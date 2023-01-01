'The best party in the city of Winnipeg': How Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre is helping kids safely ring in the new year

Another New Year's tradition has returned to Winnipeg post-COVID.

Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre once again hosted its 24-hour New Year's Eve party for kids.

Executive Director Diane Redsky said she's very happy to be able to hold the event again, "We know that this time of year can be a very dangerous time for kids, it can be one of the busiest nights for police and child welfare," Redskytold CTV News on Saturday. "But not tonight for these 150 kids. They're safe, they're having a blast at the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre New Year's Eve Party."

Participants gathered at the centre at 363 McGregor Street to participate in a number of activities. Kids could climb a climbing wall, have their face painted, use a photo booth, and jump in a bouncy castle.

"Our goal is to create the best party for kids, lots of activities, so by the time they leave here tomorrow, they will be completely exhausted," said Redsky.

The children could also choose to participate in one of three evening outings. They could go swimming, roller skating, or take in the Manitoba Moose game.

Redsky said parents are very grateful for the party, "It's a really important opportunity to ensure that we are creating the best party in the city of Winnipeg for ringing in 2023!"

The party wrapped up at noon New Years Day.