A fire broke out in a Treherne metal fabrication business on Wednesday evening.

Craig Spencer, Reeve of the Municipality of Treherne Norfolk-Treherne, said the fire happened Wednesday night at Groening Industries, and that it started sometime before 7 p.m. in the south end of the building.

Spencer said around 20 firefighters and EMT personnel responded, including volunteer firefighters from Treherne, Rathwell, and Holland.

Spencer said he spoke with the owner of the business at the scene of the fire, and that the business was a significant employer in Treherne, but he couldn’t say how many community members worked there.

He also said the owner told him he found out about the fire on Facebook.

Crews prevented the fire from spreading and doing any significant damage to neighbouring buildings, said Spencer, but “the building is totally gutted.”

“It’s unfortunate this happened,” said the reeve, adding he wasn’t sure what caused the fire.

Spencer says the building has been there since the end of the Second World War.

With files from Josh Crabb