WINNIPEG -- A number of non-essential Manitoba businesses will be able to open come May 4, as part of the province’s reopening plan, but they must do so under strict guidelines.

On Wednesday, the province released a number of rules that Manitobans, businesses and facilities must follow as Manitoba begins to reopen, including providing hand sanitizer at exits and entrances and consistent cleaning of washrooms.

But with more and more people leaving their homes, how does the province plan to enforce these regulations.

“As restrictions are eased, the oversight, investigation and enforcement of violations will become increasingly important,” the Manitoba government said in its guide for restoring safe services, noting it has brought in ambassadors from Downtown Biz and Bear Clan members to educate residents about enforcement.

The province’s initiative ‘Operation Safe Apart’ will also work with public safety organizations and qualified volunteers to inform people in public spaces about physical distancing.

Public health inspectors; liquor, gaming and cannabis authority inspectors; occupational health and safety officers; as well as by-law officers will enforce public health orders at businesses. Police, along with provincial and First Nations peace officers, will enforce public health orders regarding gatherings and self-isolation.

Beginning on May 8, park patrol officers, conservation officers and park staff will enforce the orders at provincial parks. Park attendants, interpreters and beach safety services will educate and monitor.

According to the province, penalties for violations under legislation can range from fines of up to $50,000, or $500,000 and/or six months or up to a year in jail for individuals or corporations.

People can also receive tickets for violating these orders in the amount of $486 for individuals and $2542 for corporations.

Community service ambassadors and by-law officers will enforce public health orders for city-owned and operated facilities.