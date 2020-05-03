WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will not be speaking to the public on Sunday about the province’s COVID-19 cases.

This means there will be no news conference with Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 1 p.m. Any updates will be sent by the province in a news release.

THE PROVINCE’S REOPENING TO BEGIN

The province’s plan to reopen some non-essential businesses, including restaurant patios and hair salons, begins on Monday.

Though these businesses will be permitted to resume operations, they must do so under strict guidelines.

To date, there have been 280 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. There are currently 38 active cases, with 236 people recovered.