The campaign helping Dancing Gabe with long-term care

For decades, Gabriel Langlois has spread joy and cheer at Winnipeg sporting events, and now the city has an opportunity to give back.

Langlois, who is known as Dancing Gabe, has been faithfully cheering on the city’s teams since he first hyped up a crowd at a Winnipeg Blue Bombers game in 1984. Since then, he has become a Manitoba icon, who has received a number of awards including the Premier’s Volunteer Award, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, and the City of Winnipeg Community Service Award.

However, as the years have gone by, the plan for Langlois’ long-term care has become unclear. This is why The Ace Burpee Show on 103.1 Virgin Radio has created a GoFundMe to ensure Langlois is cared for as he ages.

“We have spoken with his sister Claudette, who is his caregiver, and she has expressed the need for funds to look after Gabe as Gabe ages,” said Chrissy Troy with 103.1 Virgin Radio.

“So we are rallying the city and the province to raise funds and help out this iconic, iconic man.”

Langlois lived with his mother until she died a few years ago. His sister and caregiver Claudette is now trying to put certain measures in place to ensure Langlois is looked after when he is older.

Troy said people from across the province have been showing their support and wanting to help.

“Winnipeg, Manitoba, pure joy, love, light – all the words that were shared with us this morning [to describe Langlois],” she said in an interview on Tuesday.

“We have had businesses and individuals share stories and then, of course, make donations as well.”

As of Wednesday morning, the ‘Secure Gabe’s Future’ campaign has raised more than $23,000. The fundraiser has a goal of $100,000, with 100 per cent of the money going to a registered disability savings plan to help Langlois when he needs it.

“I think it’s important that we, as we’re doing this, we thank Gabe for allowing us to help and for giving us so much joy over so many years,” Troy said.

“Young kids, families, adults, we’ve spoken to them all and they all just have such wonderful things to say about Gabe, and we just wanted to say ‘Thanks Gabe for allowing us to help you.’”