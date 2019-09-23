A pop culture convention that evolved to become a fixture at the RBC Convention Centre around Halloween time won’t be back again.

In spring, an organizer first announced that the C4 – Central Canada Comic Con was on hold for 2019, explaining the convention centre didn’t have the space needed for the event dates.

On Monday, the same organizer took to Facebook to say the organization behind the pop-culture convention would be shutting down for good.

“There will be no future events planned for 2020 or the future,” read the post.

The three-day event was popular with Winnipeg fans of comics, anime, wrestling, science fiction and more, with many attendees showing up in costumes to pay tribute to their favourites. It also attracted many celebrities over the years, including William Shatner and Patrick Stewart.