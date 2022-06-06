The challenge inspiring people to change the way they commute
The Green Action Centre’s Commuter Challenge has officially kicked off, with the goal of inspiring people to change the way they get around.
“We want to encourage people to get outside, get active,” said Kris Kuzdub, sustainable transportation coordinator at the Green Action Centre, in an interview on Saturday.
To participate in the week-long challenge, individuals or teams can register online and record their sustainable trips, which includes biking, rollerblading, running or walking. Participants can log their kilometres for any active trips they take, not just their commute to work.
Kuzdub added that Winnipeg is a car-focused city, which is why the Green Action Centre is hoping to inspire people to commute actively and sustainably.
“This is a good week just to experiment and see maybe it’s not as intimidating or as difficult as you maybe thought,” she said.
“Also it’s great for your physical and mental health.”
The Green Action Centre – a non-profit that educates people on being environmentally friendly -- will also be holding events throughout the week, including a variety of pop-up events to celebrate Clean Air Day on Wednesday.
The Commuter Challenge runs from June 5 to 11.
“There are tons of amazing prizes to win. All you have to do is log those kilometres of active or sustainable trips you take,” Kuzdub said.
More information can be found online.
- With files from CTV’s Danny Halmarson.
