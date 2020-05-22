WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg will begin accepting park bookings and will extend temporary patio applications, as the province prepares for the second phase of reopening.

During a news conference on Friday, Jason Shaw, manager of the City of Winnipeg's Emergency Operations Centre, along with Mayor Brian Bowman said they are reviewing the province's draft plan for phase two of reopening.

Shaw said it is important to remember this is not simply a reversal of the measures put in place during the pandemic.

"We are embarking on a new normal, where the way we were before COVID-19 may never quite be the same again," he said. "While we are beginning to move into recovery operations, we will also need to be ready to respond quickly to any subsequent waves of COVID-19."

Shaw said beginning June 1, the city will once again accept park bookings and use of street permit bookings for groups of no larger than 50 people. City staff will begin contacting the small groups who had bookings cancelled to see if they would like to book the space again.

The city will also be extending the temporary patio approvals for restaurants and micro-breweries until July 6. So far, 28 applications have been approved for temporary patios.

Shaw said the city will provide more information on what the next phase of reopening will look like in Winnipeg once the province finalizes its plan.