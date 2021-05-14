Advertisement
The COVID-19 variant of concern cases in Manitoba
Published Friday, May 14, 2021 10:35AM CST
WINNIPEG -- CTV News Winnipeg is giving Manitoba a glimpse of the impact of COVID-19 variants of concern in Manitoba.
The graphs below show the cumulative total of variants that have been found in the province and a breakdown of the number of variant cases by type.
Manitoba updates variant totals during its daily COVID-19 updates from Tuesday to Saturday. Totals are not updated Sunday or Monday.
The graphs can be found below.
