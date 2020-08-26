WINNIPEG -- A new daycare centre is coming to Winnipeg’s North End.

The daycare has officially broken ground on a new location for Little Stars PLAYhouse, which has been operating for more than 10 years without its own building.

The new facility, located on Selkirk Avenue, will offer spots for 24 pre-schoolers and four infants, with a large chunk of funding for the centre – about $100,000- coming from the community.

“It’s been six years in the making when families first said ‘Why can’t we have our own place?’ said Gerry Prymak, a board member for Women Healing for Change.

“We’re so glad we’re at this place.”

Construction on the facility is expected to take about a year, and the daycare is hoping to open next September.