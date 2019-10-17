WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg police homicide unit is now investigating the death of a man who was found lying in the road on Main Street early Wednesday.

Police said around 12 a.m. Wednesday, emergency services were called to a report of a man lying on Main Street between Higgins Avenue and Sutherland Avenue. Police said Winnipeg Transit drivers stopped busses and blocked one lane of traffic off until police arrived.

When officers got there, police said they found a man who has hurt. They began CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries, police said. Northbound Main Street was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

Police identified the man as Neilson Catcheway, 40, of Winnipeg.

They said Catcheway was assaulted and a short time later was hit by an unrelated vehicle.

Investigators are asking the driver of the vehicle to come forward and said they hope to provide more information in the coming days.

In the meantime, police are asking anyone with information that may help investigators to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.