Northbound Main Street closed as police investigate traffic fatality
Northbound Main Street is closed at Higgins for a police traffic investigation, October 16, 2019 (Photo: Alex Brown, CTV News Winnipeg)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 6:29AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 7:06AM CST
Northbound Main Street is closed at Higgins Avenue, as Winnipeg Police investigate a fatal overnight traffic incident involving a pedestrian.
Police said the incident was reported at midnight.
They said a man was taken to hospital and he has since died.
Northbound Main will remain closed into the morning rush hour.
(This is a developing story. More to come.)