The enhanced security measures coming to the University of Manitoba
Security at the province’s largest university is undergoing a makeover.
The University of Manitoba will start deploying Institutional Safety Officers (ISOs) in the coming months.
“We do hope to have people on the ground in uniform before summer,” Gordon Perrier, U of M’s director of campus safety and security, told CTV News on Monday. “We entered into an examination phase with the province and we are in the final stages of hammering out a legal agreement to partake in the program.”
ISOs are licensed security guards who are permitted to carry handcuffs, batons, and aerosol weapons. They also have some powers of arrest.
“On campus, we respond to around 6,800 calls, and there’s a good portion of those calls that, before, would have been pure police events,” Perrier explained. “So this is really folding in as a community, assisting our police services, and having the ability to act under different pieces of legislation.”
The province amended The Police Services Act in October 2021 to allow post-secondary institutions and health-care facilities to establish ISO positions in order to address security concerns and improve overall safety.
Officers must complete an authorized training program in several areas including public safety, crime prevention, enforcement of provincial laws, and use of force.
Perrier added training also includes de-escalation, conflict management, and suicide prevention.
“We really wanted to make sure it was a fit for our community,” he said. “There’s thousands of people that visit the campus each day. We wanted to ensure that we assessed our current workplace security practices, see how this change would affect that, and if that safety umbrella would still be part of our philosophy moving forward.”
Perrier said security is just one aspect of ISO responsibilities.
“We want to have them be recognized and be able to be approached, asked questions, and really address safety overall for everyone on campus.”
He said Institutional Safety Officers will be more noticeable because of high-visibility uniforms and specially-marked vehicles.
He said the University of Manitoba is training existing security guards for the ISO program, and notes costs associated are relatively low – primarily related to uniforms and equipment.
“This is about really trying to increase safety for those people that work, learn, and visit campus.”
Meantime, a Shared Health spokesperson told CTV News that work to introduce Institutional Safety Officers at healthcare facilities is ongoing.
“As part of this work, we can confirm a member of our security staff received training from a third-party provider. This training will, amongst other things, help inform how we instruct ISOs in a hospital setting. Various other aspects relating to this new designation are in development,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
“Safety for patients and staff at all health-care facilities in Manitoba is of utmost importance and an ongoing area of focus for Shared Health as we work towards the establishment of a single security program for healthcare facilities in the province.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No legal justification for use of Emergencies Act, civil liberties group tells court
A national civil liberties group told a federal judge Monday the federal government has not clearly spelled out proper legal justification for its use of the Emergencies Act early last year in response to protests in the national capital and at key border points.
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.
Ahead of the holiday, children's Easter bunny necklace recalled due to chemical hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notification warning parents about chemical hazards posed by an Easter bunny necklace made for children.
Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe
Former U.S. President Donald Trump boarded his private plane Monday and flew from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment.
First Nations police services say Ottawa's underfunding amounts to discrimination
The association representing all 36 stand-alone First Nations police services in Canada is backing a human rights complaint alleging Ottawa's "deliberate" underfunding of policing in their communities amounts to discrimination.
DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper
Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'
What's happening with Twitter blue check marks?
The Saturday deadline passed and Twitter's blue checks are still there, many with a new disclaimer explaining they might have been paid for or they might not have been paid for -- nobody but Twitter really knows.
Regina
-
Masking in Sask. health facilities to revert back to pre-pandemic rules: province
According to the Government of Saskatchewan, a change in policy is coming for mask mandates in the province's health care facilities.
-
'A rambunctious kid': Murder trial hears Regina mother explain son's injuries in police interview
Chelsea Whitby detailed the numerous ways her 18-month-old son, Emerson, got hurt while in her care, during a child protection interview with police one week before the boy died.
-
'Close the gap': Sask. registered psychiatric nurse association warns of shortage
The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan (RPNAS) is warning of a psychiatric nurse shortage in the province.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate parking lot confrontation caught on video
Police are investigating after a video showing a violent altercation between a driver and a parking attendant at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon after the Blades game on Sunday went viral on social media.
-
'Making things a little more accessible': Paralyzed Bronco looks to improve buildings
Spending the last five years using a wheelchair has given former Humboldt Broncos hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki a new path forward.
-
Masking in Sask. health facilities to revert back to pre-pandemic rules: province
According to the Government of Saskatchewan, a change in policy is coming for mask mandates in the province's health care facilities.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say impaired driver in northern Ont. admits to smoking crack
The driver of a black SUV stopped by Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake on Sunday admitted to smoking crack, police said Monday.
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
Southern Ont. driver crashes on Highway 11 after fleeing police
A 28-year-old from southern Ontario is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing a police traffic stop on Highway 11 in the northeast before crashing the vehicle.
Edmonton
-
Woman found dead in Edmonton home, homicide detectives on the case
Police in Edmonton are investigating the suspicious death of a 27-year-old woman.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Thief still at large after armed robbery at Edmonton pharmacy
Police are looking for a man they're calling "armed and dangerous" after a robbery at an Edmonton pharmacy last week.
-
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
Toronto
-
Man suffers serious injuries after being trapped at Toronto construction site
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped at a construction site in Toronto.
-
TTC fares increase today. Here’s how much they now cost
Most Toronto commuters will start paying more for public transit beginning on Monday.
-
Woman charged after allegedly sticking head out of sunroof on Toronto-area highway
A man and women in their 20s were charged by provincial police Sunday after the woman was allegedly caught with her head sticking out the sunroof of a vehicle while travelling down a Toronto-area highway.
Calgary
-
Man taken into custody, multiple people injured in downtown Calgary stabbings and assault
At least three people were stabbed and a fourth assaulted in an attempted robbery on Monday amid a violent spree in downtown Calgary.
-
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
-
'Immediate' steps being taken to improve public safety on CTrains
The City of Calgary says a compilation of added personnel and design changes have been implemented at all CTrain stations to help boost public safety.
Montreal
-
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
-
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
-
Petition calls for Quebec provincial police officers to team up with social workers on mental crisis calls
A group representing Quebec provincial police officers says members should be accompanied by social workers when responding to calls involving people who are violent and have a history of mental illness.
Ottawa
-
Fire survivor describes frantic moments of escape
A survivor of a fatal fire in south Ottawa is sharing the harrowing details of his family's frantic escape with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
-
The strike at Carleton is now in its 2nd week with no end in sight
A strike by nore than 3,000 contract instructors and teaching assistants at Carleton University is now in its second week. The union and the university bargained over the weekend but could not reach a deal.
-
An Ottawa company's connection to lunar exploration
An Ottawa company has been testing software set up for lunar exploration for the past eight years, using a 4,000 sq. ft. moon yard.
Atlantic
-
Progressive Conservatives projected to win majority in P.E.I.
Voters in Prince Edward Island have returned Dennis King's Progressive Conservatives to power.
-
Unmet mental health needs a 'public health emergency': mass shooting inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission is putting pressure on the Nova Scotia government to come up with a plan to improve mental health services in the areas most affected by the 2020 mass shooting.
-
Progressive Conservatives cruise to early lead in Prince Edward Island election race
The Progressive Conservatives in P.E.I. held a commanding early lead as the votes were tallied Monday after an election race dominated by debate over health-care and housing.
Kitchener
-
Kips Gymnastics Club at a standstill with City of Cambridge as lease agreement ends
A Cambridge gymnastics club, which has been part of the community for 53 years, is bent out of shape after being locked out of their long-time facility which has been slated for demolition to make way for the expansion of the Preston auditorium.
-
Can they win the series at home? Rangers look to eliminate Windsor Spitfires at the Aud this week
The Kitchener Rangers are bringing the playoffs back to home ice after taking down the number one-seeded Windsor Spitfires in back-to-back game action.
-
Large response for Guelph house fire, one person suffers serious burns
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a large house fire in Guelph that left one person seriously injured.
Vancouver
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
‘We’re not Arizona, Missouri or Tennessee’: B.C. MLA tables motion in response to rising anti-drag movement
In response to recent anti-drag laws being passed in the U.S., a Vancouver MLA is calling for B.C.’s government to condemn violence and intimidation of artists and performers in the drag community.
-
Good Samaritans praised for intervening in Stanley park arrest
The Vancouver Police Department is thanking two bystanders who assisted officers who were allegedly assaulted while making an arrest in Stanley Park over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to spend billions on plan to build more homes to ease housing crisis
The British Columbia government has introduced a multibillion-dollar plan to construct more homes as quickly as possible in an attempt to build its way out of the housing crisis.
-
'It's a challenging job': New community safety officers support homeless population in Nanaimo
CTV News Vancouver Island recently spent time with members of Nanaimo's "community safety officer program," which has been up and running since October.
-
Mounties face IIO investigation after man in custody suffers 'serious harm' in North Cowichan
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered "serious harm" while in the custody of Mounties in North Cowichan.