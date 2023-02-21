The event bringing awareness to the Black community's mental health concerns
As Black people face barriers in accessing culturally-relevant mental health services, an upcoming event in Winnipeg is helping to solve the issue.
On Wednesday, the Afro-Caribbean Mentorship Program (ACMP) and the University of Manitoba Black Alliance (UMBA) are holding an event to bring awareness to mental health concerns in the Black community.
Warren Clarke, a professor in the University of Manitoba’s faculty of anthropology, said the event will focus on how anti-Black racism can cause mental health concerns for Black people in Winnipeg.
He added it will help to encourage Black Winnipeggers to think about accessing support, but also help the broader community understand the impacts of anti-Black racism.
“It’s an opportunity for us, not only to learn the tensions that can create mental health concerns based on anti-Black racism, but it’s also an attempt for us to work in solidarity with all folks,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.
Clarke said one of the biggest mental health concerns for the Black community is the ability to access health-care providers, as well as gaining a level of trust with the providers.
He added that a lot of people think they can just deal with their mental health concerns on their own.
“That’s one of the things that we can point to and say there’s an opportunity to seek help, but most importantly seek help so you can be validated and be supported through it,” he said.
Clarke hopes that people attending Wednesday’s event can see that vulnerability is not a bad thing.
“We’re not asking folks to be vulnerable to provide their bank information,” he said.
“We’re asking people to be vulnerable in the sense of let’s share, if you feel the need to share, but most importantly let’s lean into learning how we can show people how to access support.”
Clarke emphasized that the event is not trying to say that Black people’s experiences trump anyone else’s experiences. However, it’s meant to be a learning moment to show the impacts of anti-Black racism on the community.
The event takes place on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. The event is open to anyone who wants to learn or share. Registration is required and can be done online.
“It’s an opportunity for anyone who is interested in this topic, who wants to learn, but most importantly who wants to carry this conversation further and beyond,” Clarke said.
- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.
