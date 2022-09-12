The event inviting Winnipeggers to walk for a cause

The United Way Winnipeg is inviting residents to get their steps in this week to support the well-being of the city and those who live in it.

On Sunday, the non-profit kicked off its Walk This Way event, which is encouraging Winnipeggers to walk, run or stroll and log their steps online. Once a combined total of 100,000 kilometres is reached, the United Way’s sponsors will contribute $100,000.

“We’re so grateful to our sponsors and we want all Winnipeggers to come out this week,” said Connie Walker, president and CEO of United Way Winnipeg, in an interview on Monday.

To participate in Walk This Way, Winnipeggers can go to the United Way Winnipeg website where there are instructions on how to download the MoveSpring app. From there, participants can either sync their phone or a fitness-tracking device to log their steps automatically, or they can opt to log them manually.

As of Monday morning, more than 3,000 people have signed up for the event.

“So far we’ve gone 13,000 kilometres – on our way to that 100,000,” Walker said.

To end the event, which runs from Sept. 11 to 16, the United Way Winnipeg is holding a free concert at True North Square plaza. The event begins at noon and features artists such as Sierra Noble and Anthony OKS.

“We invite everyone to come down to cross the finish line together,” Walker said, noting the concert will also serve as the 2022 campaign kickoff event.

She noted that Walk This Way and the 2022 campaign are important because there are so many people in need.

Walker said that the United Way Winnipeg receives many calls asking for help with food, mental health support and housing.

“Every single dollar is really going to make a difference this year,” she said.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.