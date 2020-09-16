WINNIPEG -- The inaugural Winnipeg Comiccon event has been postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was originally slated to take place from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020 at the RBC Convention Centre, but has now been moved to Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2021.

“The health and safety of our attendees, guests, volunteers, partners, exhibitors and employees remain our top priorities,” said a statement from co-founder Scott Péron.

“As such, we support the measures taken by different levels of government and health authorities to deal with COVID-19.”

The statement said Péron was looking forward to bringing this event to Winnipeg for the first time, which makes the situation even more difficult.

He said the event’s leadership team is now preparing to bring “a fantastic inaugural’ Winnipeg Comiccon next year.

“We hope everyone will remain healthy this fall and winter, and look forward to contributing to Winnipeg's culture, tourism and economy next year," Péron said.

More details on next year’s event will be released in the coming months.