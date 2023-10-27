The forest in Manitoba dedicated to remembering those lost to COVID-19

Every Manitoban who lost their life to COVID-19 is being honoured with a tree planted in a special forest.

The project is called Manitoba’s COVID Memorial Forest, and it was created by the Manitoba Forestry Association (MFA).

Each year for the last three years, the organization has planted a tree for every Manitoban who died from COVID in the previous year.

John Dojack, president of the MFA, said the idea came after someone called the organization wanting to plant a tree in memory of someone who died from COVID-19; however, the MFA said they were unable to fulfill the request as they were closing their doors.

“That night, I thought a lot about it and we decided that we would plant this memorial forest for all the people that had passed from COVID over the years,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Friday.

The memorial forest has about 3,300 trees, accounting for those who died from COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Dojack said they also planted some trees to honour those who died from mental health struggles.

Now, the MFA is hoping to get the word out about the forest, so that those who lost a loved one can visit if they’d like to.

“We really wanted the loved ones to know that this place exists, and if they get a chance to go out and see it, that’s fantastic,” Dojack said.

“But even just knowing that there’s a tree planted for their loved ones.”

This year, the MFA unveiled a sign at the forest, which it commissioned from two local wood carvers.

The forest is located east of Winnipeg, about 15 kilometres past the intersection of Richer and Highway 1.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.