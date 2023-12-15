The Forks shifting to New Year's Day celebration

The Forks may be known for its epic New Year’s Eve celebration; however, this year it’s shaking things up.

On Thursday, The Forks announced that this year it will be offering New Year’s Day activities, as opposed to its traditional New Year’s Eve event.

“It will be both inside in The Forks Market and [outside] by the canopy rink. Family-friendly programming throughout the day,” said Zach Peters, communications and marketing manager at The Forks.

This year’s festivities will include musical performances, yoga classes, games and crafts, and a drag brunch.

“A wide variety of activities for everybody in the family to enjoy,” Peters said.

Peters added that through public surveys, The Forks has heard that people want more family-friendly programming at the Winnipeg landmark.

He noted that The Forks has celebrated New Year’s in a variety of ways over the years, and this year will offer a kick-off to 2024.

“New Year’s Day will be a new trial for us with the daytime programming…but we anticipate it being a busy day here at The Forks,” he said.

All of the events are free to attend, with activities running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A formal schedule will be posted online closer to New Year’s Day.

The Forks Market will be open regular Sunday hours on Dec. 31.