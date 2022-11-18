The Grey Cup wagers between Manitoba and Ontario’s major politicians

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba's Premier has made a football-based bet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford ahead of the Grey Cup on Sunday.

With the Winnipeg Blue Bombers set to face the Toronto Argonauts in the 109th Grey Cup, Premier Heather Stefanson took to Twitter Friday morning to call out her Ontario-based counterpart.

Stefanson said if the Bombers beat the Argos in Sunday's game, Ford must don the team's blue and gold jersey. Stefanson said she'd sport an Argos uniform if the results are reversed.

Hey @fordnation, how about a bet on the @CFL grey cup?



If Toronto wins, I’ll sport a @TorontoArgos jersey.



In the much more likely event that our @Wpg_BlueBombers take their 3rd cup in a row, you have to wear the blue and gold.



Sound like a deal? #GreyCup2022 #ForTheW — Heather Stefanson 🇺🇦 (@HStefansonMB) November 18, 2022

Ford responded with a message agreeing to the wager.

It’s #GreyCup weekend, Ontario! This year the @TorontoArgos are taking on the @Wpg_BlueBombers. So, Premier @HStefansonMB, I have a wager for you. If we win, I’m going to send you an Argos jersey to wear.



Don’t forget to tune in at 6pm on Sunday & cheer on the Argos! pic.twitter.com/hd99O850ai — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 18, 2022

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and Toronto Mayor John Tory are also making a friendly wager for the game.

As outlined on Twitter, the losing team's corresponding mayor must raise the other team's flag at their city hall.

Both Mayors are also making a charity donation to local food banks, with the loser of the bet making a second donation.

If Winnipeg wins, Tory will make a donation to Harvest Manitoba. If Toronto wins, Gillingham will make a donation to Daily Bread Food Bank.

The @CFL 109th Grey Cup is set for Sunday featuring the @Wpg_BlueBombers and @TorontoArgos. And what’s a Grey Cup without a friendly wager between mayors. So, Mayor @JohnTory and I have placed a fun bet to proudly defend our teams. #GoBombersGo #FortheW #wpgpoli pic.twitter.com/GNOu0kkIAk — Scott Gillingham (@ScottGillingham) November 18, 2022

Kickoff for the Grey Cup is Sunday at 5:00 p.m. CT.