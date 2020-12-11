WINNIPEG -- Students at the University of Manitoba have teamed up with a local business to help spread some holiday cheer to those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative, called ‘Holiday Hot Meals for Healthcare Workers,’ is aimed at raising money in order to cater Christmas meals for ICU staff at the Health Sciences Centre.

The U of M’s Community Health Students’ Association (CHSA) have partnered with Silver Heights Restaurant and Lounge, and are hoping to distribute 140 meals to the workers.

“I think that a lot of people right now are looking for a way to support health-care workers and show them how much their efforts mean to us,” said Shelby Brown from the CHSA.

“So I thought this was another great way to get the community involved and give them a way to help out.”

The group has set up a GoFundMe, with the money going to Silver Heights Restaurant and Lounge to prepare the dinner.

The students said if they get enough donations, they will cater meals for workers at other hospitals.