WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has expanded its list of communities that are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, any adults living in Brandon East End; Inkster West or Fort Garry South in Winnipeg; or Powerview/Pine Falls are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This expansion also includes people who work at specific jobs or settings in these eligible areas, including those who work at Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools, as child-care providers, at food-processing facilities, at grocery or convenience stores, at gas stations, as public health inspectors or workplace safety and health officers, as well as anywhere that serves food.

These areas join the previously announced eligible communities, including Brandon Downtown, and Point Douglas North, Downtown West, Downtown East, Inkster East, Point Douglas South and Seven Oaks West in Winnipeg.

Any adult who lives or works in the Northern Regional Health Authority, including Churchill, is eligible for the vaccine. Eligibility for the Northern Regional Health Authority includes all workplaces, not just the specified ones as with the other eligible communities.

OVERALL ELIGIBILITY

Manitobans aged 50 and over and First Nations people 30 and over are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier in April, the province announced that Manitobans 40 and older can access the AstraZeneca vaccine at medical clinics and pharmacies.

To date, Manitoba has received 559,350 vaccine doses, 447,031 of which have been administered.