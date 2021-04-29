WINNIPEG -- The leader of Manitoba’s official opposition has rolled up his sleeve to help with the fight against COVID-19.

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Urban Indigenous Vaccination Centre Thursday morning.

“Getting my vaccine today is just me playing my small part in helping to end this thing,” he said after receiving his vaccine.

The NDP leader said the vaccine will help the community, adding that Manitobans can do their part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic by receiving a vaccine.

“Think about your kid’s last birthday. Think about the seniors who have dementia who may not know why people aren’t visiting them,” he said. “Think about the last vacation you had. Think about the people we’ve lost to COVID, to suicide, to overdoses. Think about all the human suffering and pain in this past year since the pandemic, and this is how it ends. This is how we put a stop to all that suffering, is with the vaccine campaign.”

Kinew joins several prominent Manitobans who have received their COVID-19 vaccine, including Premier Brian Pallister, Grand Chief Arlen Dumas with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee, and Dr. Brent Roussin.

Manitobans aged 50 and older, and First Nations Manitobans 30 and older, can book an appointment at a COVID-19 vaccine supersite. AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized in Manitoba for people 40 and older, and can be administered at pharmacies.

Manitobans 18 and older who live or work in particular jobs in specific communities can also book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

As of April 27, 447,031 doses of COVID1-9 vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.