WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has expanded its community-based eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the province, Manitobans who live in Brandon Downtown, as well as Downtown West and Point Douglas North in Winnipeg can now book an appointment to be vaccinated.

This expansion also applies to individuals who work in certain jobs and settings.

This includes those who work at Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools, as child-care providers, at food-processing facilities, at grocery or convenience stores, at gas stations, as public health inspectors or workplace safety and health officers, as well as anywhere that serves food.

These individuals will become eligible and can make their appointments as of noon on Wednesday.

The province has already implemented community-based eligibility in the following Winnipeg communities: Downtown East, Inkster East, Point Douglas South, and Seven Oaks West. This eligibility is for those over the age of 18 who live in these areas, and those who work specific jobs in these areas.

Earlier in the week, Manitoba also opened up eligibility to all adults who live or work in the Northern Regional Health Authority, including Churchill. This eligibility expansion includes all workplaces.

On Wednesday, the province announced that it is opening two more supersites. The first one is set to open on May 10 at 304 Whitmore Ave. E in Dauphin, and another will open on May 18 at 294 Lumber Ave. in Steinbach, Man.

The province will update when appointments will be available.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccination Task Force, and Johanu Botha, co-lead of the task force, are scheduled to speak at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

- With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing.

This is a developing story. More details to come.