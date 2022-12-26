The Leaf closed due to burst water pipe
A new attraction at Assiniboine Park has been temporarily closed due to a burst water pipe.
The incident happened Christmas Day at The Leaf, which opened at the beginning of December on the former site of park's conservatory building. The burst pipe has led to the entire complex being closed for repairs.
The Conservancy said on its social media that it hopes to re-open the biomes by Wednesday.
"On December 25, we experienced a burst pipe and clean water leak at The Leaf," said the post. "As a result, the building will be closed on December 26 and 27. We hope to re-open the building and biomes at The Leaf on December 28. However, Gather Craft Kitchen & Bar will be closed for a period of at least seven days."
The Assiniboine Park Conservancy has provided an update on the reopening.
The biomes, coffee bar, and gift shop will re-open on Wednesday, December 28 and resume regular hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Meanwhile, the Gather Craft Kitchen & Bar will re-open on Thursday, December 29 and will be open again daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
"The leak originated in the roof above the second-floor event hall," said the Conservancy in an email to CTV News Winnipeg. "The event space and restaurant below, on the first floor, were impacted. While the biomes were not affected at all – the leak was in a different part of the building - we decided to close for two days to assess, clean-up, and prepare for re-opening."
The email went on to say that damage to the event hall is still being assessed and a date for re-opening will be determined soon.
Anyone who had purchased tickets to the Leaf for the days it will be closed can request a refund on the Conservancy's website.
