'The legacy needs to be honoured': Dufferin Gang remembered in Selkirk

A new memorial stone has been placed at the Selkirk Legion, 403 Eveline Street, to honour these men and women who went to war for their country. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) A new memorial stone has been placed at the Selkirk Legion, 403 Eveline Street, to honour these men and women who went to war for their country. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train

A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island