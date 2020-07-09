WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg city councillor says the Old Exhibition Grounds are back in play for the new North District police station.

The Winnipeg Police Service backed away from the location in 2018 after community members raised concerns about losing recreation space and disrupting the North Winnipeg Nomads football club which plays on the western edge of the grounds.

Councillor Ross Eadie (Mynarski) told the city’s finance committee the property is once again under consideration for the new police station.

Eadie told CTV News a section in the Northeast corner is now being explored.

“They are definitely looking at a much smaller footprint,” he said.

Eadie says he’d support the move if the recreation on-site is upgraded.

But city staff told the committee there are several moving parts and options are still being explored.

A written report on the preferred location is expected in September.

The city put out a request for proposals in 2018 looking for private land for the project.

The committee heard the current station on Hartford Avenue is “on its last legs.”

CTV News reached out to the police service for a response. It referred comment to the city.