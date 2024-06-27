WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

The Manitobans joining the Order of Canada

The Manitobans joining the Order of Canada
Four Manitobans are among a batch of new appointees to the Order of Canada.

The June 2024 list was announced Thursday by Governor General Mary Simon.

Established in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of the country's highest honours. It recognizes people across all sectors who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to our country.

University of Manitoba professor emerita Frances Estelle Reed Simons is among the new appointees. She is credited with advancing the field of anaphylaxis diagnosis and management, and is a leading presence in clinical immunology and allergy as an educator and mentor.

Community builder Tina Jones is another Manitoba inclusion. The chair of Health Sciences Centre Foundation is known as a champion of philanthropy and the advancement of health care. She is also touted as a trailblazer in business as the founder of Jones & Company Wine Merchants, and is a supporting partner of The Rink, which provides training in hockey, ringette and figure skaters.

Appointee Christina Jean Keeper is a Manitoba award-winning actress, producer, and former politician. She is one of the first Cree members of Parliament, and championed bills on Jordan's Principle, the UN declaration of rights of Indigenous people, and murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people.

Rounding out the Manitoba representation is William James Gordon Kirby. The founder and executive director of the Centre for Contemporary Canadian Art, Kirby developed the Canadian Art Database, which broadened awareness of contemporary Canadian art and artists at home and abroad.

Appointments are made by the governor general on recommendation of an advisory council.

All appointees will receive their Order of Canada insignia at an upcoming investiture ceremony.

  • What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

