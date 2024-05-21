The Manitobans who have qualified for the Olympics in Paris

The 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris are just over two months away, and so far a pair of Manitobans will be representing Canada.

Winnipeg’s Skylar Park was the first Manitoban to qualify to go to Paris.

The 24-year-old Taekwondo athlete will be marking her second Olympics. She has had plenty of success over her career starting in 2016 when she won gold in the 59kg category at the World Taekwondo Junior Championships. That same year she won bronze in the 57kg category at the Pan American Championships. She has also been able to take home three gold medals at the championships in 2018, 2021, and 2022.

She won a silver at the Pan American Games in 2019 and a gold in 2023.

In her first Olympic experience in Tokyo in 2020, she was able to reach the quarterfinals.

Kelsey Wog recovers after winning the Women’s 200m Breaststroke at the 2020 Olympic Swimming Trials in Toronto on Tuesday June 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The second Manitoban on the list is Kelsey Wog, who is also from Winnipeg.

She will be swimming in her second Olympic games after making her debut in Tokyo.

In the Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials in 2020, Wog won the 100m breaststroke, as well as the 200m and won silver in the 200m medley.

She was able to make it to the semifinals of the 200m breaststroke at the 2020 Olympics.

Wog won a gold medal in 2017 at the Universiade for her role in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

The University of Manitoba graduate also won the U Sports Female Athlete of the Year, Swimmer of the Year, and was named an Academic All-Canadian in 2019-20.

CTV News Winnipeg will update this list as more Manitobans qualify for the 2024 Olympics Summer Games in Paris.