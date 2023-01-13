The most popular names and breeds for Winnipeg's dogs and cats

From pet names inspired by flowers and cookies, to tiny pups, and Siamese cats – Winnipeg has released a list of the city’s most popular dog and cat names, as well as breeds.

According to the City of Winnipeg, Bella is the top dog name when it comes to all currently licenced dogs, while Luna took the top spot for cats. However, the name Charlie came in second place for both kinds of pets.

The following are the top names for all currently licenced dogs:

Bella Charlie Luna Molly Bailey Daisy Max Lucy Cooper Buddy

Here are the 10 most popular names for all the currently licenced cats:

Luna Charlie Bella Max Lucy Milo Lily Oreo Buddy Smokey

As for breeds, Winnipeggers seem to love Labrador retrievers and domestic short hair cats.

The City of Winnipeg said these are the top dog breeds for all currently licenced dogs:

Labrador retriever German Shepherd Golden retriever Shih Tzu Siberian husky Border Collie Chihuahua Yorkshire terrier Pomeranian Terrier

As for cats, the top breeds in the city are:

Domestic short hair Domestic medium hair Domestic long hair Siamese American short hair Ragdoll Maine coon Russian Blue Himalayan Persian

The city said this list of names and breeds is for all currently licenced dogs and cats, and not just for 2022.