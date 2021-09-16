'The name brings disgrace to the neighbourhood': review underway to rename a Winnipeg park
A St. Boniface park could be getting a name change as its current one has been deemed offensive to Indigenous people in an application to the Welcoming Winnipeg Committee.
Papoose Park, located at 100 Comanche Road in the Niakwa Park neighbourhood, is at the centre of the conversation, with the name “Papoose” considered an Indigenous slur by the applicant.
“The name brings disgrace to the neighbourhood and the City,” reads the answer to an application question on the potential negative impact on the community.
“The word papoose is now considered offensive. At the time of the park's naming, it was unsure but as time evolves, we must keep up with updates. This name is no longer suitable.”
The application quotes the Miriam Webster Dictionary’s definition of “papoose.”
The word dates back to 1634, and is defined as the young child of American Indian parents.
It has also been used to describe a baby carrier that usually consists of a cloth pouch, wrap, or sling for wearing around the torso. While the second definition isn’t always considered offensive, it can be due to its association with the original definition.
The Welcoming Winnipeg initiative is part of the city’s ongoing reconciliation efforts. Its goal is to ensure that all contributions, experiences, and perspectives are reflected truthfully.
Part of the initiative includes the Reconciling Our History Policy, which guides possible changes to place names and historical marker decisions to better reflect Indigenous perspectives.
Most recently, the city embarked on changing the name Bishop Grandin Boulevard, whose namesake is considered by many to be an architect of Canada’s residential school system.
“Our Welcoming Winnipeg initiative is going to continue to look at names in our community. They do matter,” said Mayor Brian Bowman on Thursday.
No new name alternatives were submitted with the proposal to rename Papoose Park, but it did recommend a ceremony with Indigenous elders and residents to come up with a name collaboratively.
The renaming proposal is currently before a Welcoming Winnipeg committee who will assess it and then submit a report to city council for approval.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
O'Toole refuses to say whether Kenney got it wrong on COVID-19 management
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole refused to say Thursday whether he still thinks Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has handled the pandemic better than the federal government, as the province faces a rapidly worsening COVID-19 situation.
Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines
Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.
Inside an Ontario ICU where the COVID-19 patients are largely young, and all unvaccinated
The truth of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada is starkly clear inside the intensive care unit at Hamilton General, where the majority of the COVID-19 patients struggling on life support are young — and unvaccinated.
Abducted father located after Hamilton home invasion leaves 1 son dead, another critically injured
A man who was abducted early Thursday morning has been located with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and home invasion that left one of his sons dead and another in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
'Quebec bashing': Why an English federal debate question continues to draw criticism
A question at the English-language federal leaders' debate last week has become a major issue in Quebec, boosting the Bloc Quebecois in the polls and drawing criticism from Quebec politicians, federal party leaders and the province's media.
Alberta's new restrictions came into effect at midnight. Here's what you need to know
Albertans woke up Thursday to new restrictions implemented by the province to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Obama wishes 'friend' Justin Trudeau the best in the upcoming election
With less then a week until election day, former U.S. president Barack Obama has waded into the fray to bolster the campaign of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
Liberals and Conservatives tangled in a tie in the final days of campaign: Nanos
As the clock ticks down toward Election Day, neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives have managed to secure a comfortable lead and the two parties remain tangled in a statistical tie, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research.
Nothing to see here, Canada says of Five Eyes alliance despite absence from sub deal
The federal government insists a new intelligence deal between three key allies won't diminish Canada's ability to defend its own interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced an temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
Sask. doctor says soaring number of COVID-19 cases leading to 'tough decisions' in ICUs
A Saskatchewan ICU doctor says the healthcare system is “stretched” and doctors have to make difficult calls as the number of COVID-19 cases rises.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta as state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in announcing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar to well over a thousand per day.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced an temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
City of Regina delays proof of vaccination target date by two months
Regina city council is pushing back its target date to require proof of vaccination from people entering city facilities.
-
School mates of COVID-positive students exempt from isolating in Saskatchewan
Aaron Genest's Grade 10 son sat in three different classrooms at a Saskatoon high school over three days with a student who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Calgary
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Hinshaw, Yiu to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon
Alberta health officials will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, a day after the province introduced new restrictions and a vaccine passport.
-
Too little, too late: Alberta doctors react to new COVID-19 measures, call for more to stop it
Alberta doctors are imploring the province to take the pandemic more seriously in the wake of new restrictions and are calling out Premier Kenney for his claims that the COVID-19 virus was 'not predictable.'
-
O'Toole refuses to say whether Kenney got it wrong on COVID-19 management
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole refused to say Thursday whether he still thinks Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has handled the pandemic better than the federal government, as the province faces a rapidly worsening COVID-19 situation.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Hinshaw, Yiu to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon
Alberta health officials will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, a day after the province introduced new restrictions and a vaccine passport.
-
Alberta's new restrictions came into effect at midnight. Here's what you need to know
Albertans woke up Thursday to new restrictions implemented by the province to slow the spread of COVID-19.
-
Delayed vaccine status cards: What Albertans need to know
If you live in Alberta and woke up extra early Thursday morning to print out your new vaccine status card, you may have noticed you can't… at least, not yet.
Toronto
-
Abducted father located after Hamilton home invasion leaves 1 son dead, another critically injured
A man who was abducted early Thursday morning has been located with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and home invasion that left one of his sons dead and another in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
-
Police seek eight suspects in violent protest outside 14 Division following clearing of homeless encampment
Police have arrested three people in connection with a violent protest that took place outside 14 Division following the clearing of a homeless encampment earlier this summer.
-
TIFF sends emails confirming COVID-19 case at festival press and industry screenings
The Toronto International Film Festival is reporting a case of COVID-19 in an audience member who attended press and industry screenings.
Montreal
-
'Quebec bashing': Why an English federal debate question continues to draw criticism
A question at the English-language federal leaders' debate last week has become a major issue in Quebec, boosting the Bloc Quebecois in the polls and drawing criticism from Quebec politicians, federal party leaders and the province's media.
-
Health minister Dube 'very firm' that 20,000 Quebec health-care workers need to get vaccinated by Oct. 15
Health Minister Christian Dubé is maintaining his position: 20,000 health care workers must still obtain their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by October 15.
-
Quebec reports 782 more COVID-19 cases, as total number of infections surpasses 400,000
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Thursday that 782 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and two more people have died due to the disease.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, active cases highest since mid-June
The 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 50 new cases on Wednesday.
-
Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines
Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.
-
CityFolk kicks off at Lansdowne: Here's what you need to know about the festival
Live music returns to Lansdowne Park this evening, as CityFolk music festival kicks off.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in downtown stabbing death
A Sudbury court has sentenced Steffin Rees, 19, to 15 years in jail Thursday for a fatal stabbing in 2019 in downtown Sudbury.
-
North Bay, Ont., police say helicopter pilot was flying while impaired
A 56-year-old man from Newfoundland has been charged with impaired driving of a helicopter in North Bay, Ont.
-
Woman seriously injured in downtown Sudbury stabbing
Sudbury police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing after two women were approached on a walking path in downtown Sudbury that resulted in one sustaining serious injuries.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 34 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, active cases rise to 173
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
-
P.E.I. reports seven new cases of COVID-19 related to elementary school outbreak Thursday; active cases rise to record 34
Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the active number of cases in the province rises to 34 - the highest number of cases in the province since the pandemic began.
-
N.B. reports 51 new COVID-19 cases; 92 per cent of which are among people who are not fully vaccinated
New Brunswick Public Health reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 47 – or 92 per cent – among people who are not fully vaccinated.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 35 new COVID-19 cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
-
New data offers first glimpse of COVID-19 vaccination rates in Waterloo Region schools
Just over a week into the new school year, Waterloo Region’s school boards have released COVID-19 vaccination figures for their employees.
-
Retirement home resident charged with manslaughter in other resident's death
A man living in a Brantford retirement home has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of another resident at the home.
Vancouver
-
Victim of homicide identified after body found in rural area near B.C. lake
The victim of a suspicious death that has now been ruled a homicide was identified by B.C. investigators Thursday.
-
Victim of shooting at Vancouver luxury hotel identified; vehicle fire also under investigation
The victim of a shooting at an upscale hotel near Vancouver's waterfront has been identified.
-
Early snow falls on B.C. highways; drivers warned to watch for changing weather
Drivers travelling between B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Interior are being warned to watch for changing road conditions after late-summer snow fell on multiple highways.
Vancouver Island
-
New ferry service between Nanaimo, downtown Vancouver announced
A new "high-speed" passenger ferry service is coming to Nanaimo, which will connect the city's downtown core with downtown Vancouver.
-
Daughter says Parksville, B.C. man died while family on hold with 911 for 30 min
Barbara Blakey's family had gathered to celebrate a family wedding, but just days before the ceremony, 72-year-old Harry Charles Blakey died in his Parksville home.
-
Saanich police searching for man after sexual assault on BC Transit bus
Saanich police say they are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted aboard a BC Transit bus on Friday.