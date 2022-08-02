The new coin honouring the Red River Metis

The Royal Canadian Mint unveiled a new coin on Tuesday that celebrates the history and culture of the Red River Métis.

“Sharing stories of Canada and its people through coins is an important mission of the Royal Canadian Mint and a great source of pride for its employees,” said Carlos Barcena, the Mint’s senior director of manufacturing, at Tuesday’s coin unveiling ceremony.

“Our coins are designed to be miniature works of art that can also serve an educational purpose.”

Barcena said the coin was made in collaboration with the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), as well as master beadwork artist Jennine Krauchi.

“The stories of the Métis, Inuit and First Nations peoples are fundamental to understand Canada and what it means to be Canadian,” Barcena said.

This silver collector coin called ‘Generations: The Red River Métis’ features Métis floral beadwork patterns designed by Krauchi, as well as elements of the Michif language.

The coin features the words ‘Taapweeyimisho’ and ‘Taapweeyimik lii Michif.’ This means ‘Believe in yourself’ and ‘Believe in the Métis.'

The words ‘La Rivyeer Rooz,’ which means the Red River, are also inscribed at the base of the coin.

“We are a distinct nation with a distinct culture and a distinct history,” said Anita Campbell, the MMF’s finance minister.

“Sharing this knowledge widely is something we feel very strongly about.”