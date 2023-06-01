The new displays celebrating the history of Kingston Crescent

St. Vital residents gathered at Kingston Park Thursday to celebrate a historic part of the neighbourhood.

Two new commemorative plaques are now on display at the park, sharing the rich history of Kingston Crescent.

The four new narrative panels tell the story of the area. The first, titled "The River," focuses on the power of water and how the 1950 Red River flood affected the area.

Phase two - called "The Trees" - celebrates Elm Park, which was created in 1890.

Kingston Crescent was also honourarily renamed to reflect the heroism of a local man. Lawson Ogg was the only Winnipegger to lose his life during the 1950 flood.

"He was volunteering at a home in this neighborhood just down the street," said area resident Roxana Mazur at the unveiling. "Today his story is highlighted and we are dedicating this road in his memory."

Guided by Indigenous Knowledge Keepers, residents are volunteering their time to create what will become a walking tour around the neighbourhood.

A QR code is embedded in the narrative panels which links to a website with more in-depth stories.

The project was initiated by the Kingston Crescent Residents’ Association, with guidance from Elder Robert Greene, an Anishinaabe of the Ojibway Nation.