The new Peguis First Nation chief and council

Peguis First Nation has elected a new chief and council.

The First Nation held its general election Apr. 6, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Votes were cast at three polling stations located in Winnipeg, Selkirk and Peguis First Nation.

The election results were posted to the First Nation's social media Friday afternoon, with Stan Bird being elected chief.

Bird is a registered psychologist who has been providing services to First Nation schools throughout Manitoba and Alberta.

The new councillors elected for Peguis First Nation include Kelvin Wilson, Linda Sinclair, Mary Tyler Bear, Donna Sutherland, Dennis Cameron and Terrance Gyn Sinclair.

"Congratulations to our leadership!" said the post on Facebook.

Full election results will be posted, once they are processed by OneFeather, the Indigenous data company that facilitated the election.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.