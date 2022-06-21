The new project telling the true story of Pocahontas
Many people are familiar with the animated film ‘Pocahontas,’ but some may not realize the movie’s main character was based on a real person named Matoaka, whose life was quite different than what was depicted on screen.
Now, a new audio project called ‘Missing Matoaka’ is giving Matoaka her name back and telling her real story.
Lauren Deleary, screenwriter of ‘Missing Matoaka,’ told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg that Matoaka’s life was not some romantic tale, noting that Matoaka was actually 10 years old when the European settlers arrived in Virginia.
“She did not have any romantic relationship with John Smith. He was about 27 to 28. She never abandoned her people. She was the Powhatan’s daughter, so she was very much cared for. She was not wandering around in the woods,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.
Deleary added that Matoaka was kidnapped, assaulted and forced to marry her captor. Matoaka eventually died at the age of 20 from disease and poisoning, while fleeing England.
“Her life is very different from [what’s told] via the narrative growing up,” she said.
Matoaka’s real story is now being brought to the forefront through ‘Missing Matoaka,’ which is an audio project similar to a podcast.
“It’s basically a rescript of her life telling the truth. There’s dialogue and also a voiceover from Matoaka, narrating bits and pieces that give you a little bit more detail about her life,” Deleary said.
Deleary added that it’s “due time” to tell the true story, as the hardships Matoaka’s faced are still relevant in today’s society.
“The statistics today are really, really harrowing, very chilling -- whenever we look at Indigenous women as whole and what they’re up against,” she said.
“Four out of five Indigenous women experience violence in their lifetimes. This isn’t a thing of the past. It’s an issue today.”
‘Missing Matoaka’ can be found online.
- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.
