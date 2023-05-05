The number of damage claims from snow clearing in Winnipeg

This winter, the City of Winnipeg received 340 claims involving damage from snow-clearing operations, a number that is significantly lower than last year.

New data from the city shows that the total cost of the damage from this year’s 340 claims comes to $33,790. Of these claims, 314 were from damage to property and 26 were damage to vehicles.

These numbers are a significant drop from the 2021-2022 winter season, which was a record year for snow in Winnipeg. According to the data, the 2021-2022 season saw 972 damage claims from snow-clearing operations, coming to a total cost of $206,515. This included 882 property damage claims and 90 vehicle damage claims.

For the 2020-2021 winter season, the city received 182 damage claims coming to a total cost of $19,929. The season before that, it got 258 damage claims with $72,091 as the total cost of the claims.

According to a City of Winnipeg spokesperson, the city often enters into contracts with private contractors. Under these agreements, the contractors are required to take responsibility for their work and respond to any damage claims.

“If it is determined that a contractor had control over the accident location at the time loss or damage occurred, the City's adjuster will forward the claim to the contractor for their investigation and handling,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Residents will be advised in writing when their claims have been forwarded to a contractor.”

A claims adjuster investigates all claims filed against the city. The outcomes follow tort law and legal liability principals.

In terms of damage from snow removal activities, Winnipeggers should report all vehicle damage claims to MPI, and property damage claims to their insurers to determine if they have insurance coverage. Those unsure about who to contact can report it to the city.

Information on filing a claim against the city can be found online.